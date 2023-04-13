Home

Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rod Over Theft Suspicion in UP’s Shahjahanpur, Horrific Video Emerges

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the victim Shivam was seen in unbearable pain as a man hit him with a rod while he was tied to a pole.

Police said Shivam's body was abandoned at the medical college and hospital on Tuesday night.

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur was beaten to death with an iron rod over theft suspicious and his body was dumped outside a government hospital. He was allegedly beaten up on the orders of his boss.

Video of the incident has gone viral

यूपी के शाहजहांपुर में ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के मैनेजर पर चोरी का आरोप लगा. आरोप लगाने वालों ने मैनेजर को खंभे से बांधकर तब तक पीटा जब तक उसकी मौत नहीं हो गई. बाद में मैनेजर की लाश सरकारी अस्पताल के बाहर फेंककर निकल गए. pic.twitter.com/5xeB4Jz8QB — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) April 13, 2023

Giving details, police said his family members claimed that Shivam died of electrocution and during the examination, officers also found injuries inconsistent with the electrocution claim.

In the meantime, Shivam’s father Adhir Johri has filed a case against 7 people, including the owner of Kanhaiya Hosiery Neeraj Gupta and Bankim Suri, owner of Suri Transport Company, at Thana Sadar Bazar.

The victim’s father alleged that the duo had accused Shivam of stealing clothes and they allegedly forced him to confess the theft on paper, however, when he refused, his son was beaten to death.

The police investigation found that Shivam had been working with transport businessman Bankim Suri for the past seven years. Recently, a package of prominent business Kanhiya Hosiery went missing and several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted on the suspicion of theft.

Police said they have seized a car from the premises of Kanhiya Hosiery and it is suspected to be linked to the crime. The post-mortem report will give more details on the crime, police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.