Jalaun: A man has reportedly been booked for a criminal offence, a day after he committed suicide in the Rajendra Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Orai city. According to the local police, an inquiry has been ordered and two police personnel, including the Station Officer, have been sent to lines in this matter. As per reports, the deceased Sagar Gupta lived with his family and committed suicide on Friday after he was thrashed by the family members of his wife Pooja Soni. The two allegedly had a love marriage.Also Read - Rajasthan Girl Allegedly Raped By Father, Brother Kills Self on Knowledge

Sagar’s father Rajendra Gupta said he had approached the police after his son was attacked but they did not help him. Almost 24 hours after Sagar committed suicide, on Saturday, the Kotwali police booked him under section 323, 504, 506, 386, 420 IPC on a complaint filed by Pooja Soni. Also Read - UP Man Who Staged His Own Death Arrested 3 Years After Killing Wife, Children

In her complaint, Soni stated that she and Sagar worked in the same office and in July he forcibly took her to the registrar office for marriage. Later, he also demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to kill her. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida; 'Take Home' Service Banned

Jhansi range Deputy Inspector General Jogendra Kumar said, “The FIR was expunged immediately after it was found that the accused is dead. It seems to be a human error that the case was lodged after his death. We have sent the Station officer and other police personnel to lines and an inquiry has been ordered.”

