Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly slashed his wife's face with a knife after she went to her maternal house against his wishes. The incident happened on Wednesday after the man identified as Chandrapal reached his in-laws' house and attacked his wife with a knife in order to teach her a lesson for not obeying him.

Imarti Devi was rushed to the Bilsi community health centre with multiple injuries to her face and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is now said to be stable. According to an IANS report, Imarti Devi's father had died a month ago and she wanted to visit her mother, to mourn his death. Chandrapal asked her not to go but she still went.

"It was the first Holi after my father's death, so I visited my maternal house against my husband's wishes. This enraged my husband, who came to my mother's place and attacked me with a knife," Imarti told TOI.

Bilsi circle officer Aniruddha Singh said, “We have registered an FIR under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against Chandrapal, a resident of Etah district, who fled the spot after the incident.”

Police teams have been sent out to arrest Chandrapal.