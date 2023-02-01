Top Recommended Stories
Man Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sector 93 Noida
The victim could not escape as the car's automatic lock got engaged after the accident.
Noida: A resident of Delhi’s Rohini was killed after his Mercedes car crashed into a divider, hit a tree, and caught fire in Sector 93, Noida, Uttar Pradesh on late Tuesday night.
The victim, identified as Anuj Sherawat, died on the spot and was working as a senior manager in a private firm. The accident took place late Tuesday night at Eldeco Crossroads in Sector 93 when the victim was driving back to his home after attending an expo.
The body has been sent for postmortem.
Additional DCP, Central Noida, Vishal Pandey said that the victim could not escape as the car’s automatic lock got engaged after the accident.
Pandey added that the deceased’s family has been informed and further investigation into the matter is on.
