Lucknow: At this time of coronavirus crisis when hospitals across the country are running out of ICU beds and oxygen due to rising cases, another horrific story has surfaced on social media where a man was seen carrying the body of his COVID positive wife on a bicycle to the cremation ground. He had to do so after being denied help in his village as people felt cremating a COVD patient’s body would spread the virus in the village. Also Read - 'Indian Strain' of COVID-19 Found In UK, US & 15 Other Countries, Says WHO Report

Two heart-wrenching photos from Uttar Pradesh were making rounds on social media that brought home the situation of Covid-hit families in rural Uttar Pradesh. One of the photos on social media shows an elderly, bearded man carrying the body of a woman on a bicycle. Another shows the bicycle fallen, the body sprawled across it. Also Read - ‘We All Must Help’: UK's Prince Charles Makes Emergency Appeal For India's COVID Aid

However, the local police finally helped the man to cremate his wife’s body on the outskirt of the village. Police said that man in the photo was 70-year-old Tilakdhari, a resident of Amberpur village in Jaunpur — 275 km from state capital Lucknow. His wife had died of Covid at a government hospital. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 7, Exempts Essential Services | Details Here

According to police, the hospital had sent her body back to the village in an ambulance, but the villagers did not allow her cremation in the local cremation ground as they said it would ensure the spread of infection in the village.

Not being able to convince the villagers much, Tilakdhari decided to consign his wife’s body in the nearby Sai river — a not-so-frequent practice in the area. The villagers, however, refused to help move the body.

Not finding any way out, Tilakdhari decided to carry his wife’s body on his bicycle, but halfway through, the 70-year-old could not maintain control over the cycle and he toppled on the ground along with the body of his wife.

Sitting helplessly by the road for hours together, Tilakdhari was spotted by a passing policeman, who informed his senior officer and came to the rescue of the old man. Soon after this, the police arranged all necessary items for a funeral. The cremation was conducted with the help of a local Muslim man in the locality.