Man Kills Snake, Sets It On Fire In Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, Arrested

A purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Thursday, after which Krishna Kumar Yadav, a forest department personnel, filed a complaint against the accused, Zohaib.

Budaun: A man has been booked for allegedly killing a snake and then setting it on fire here, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Bisauli police station area of the district.

In his complaint, Yadav said that he got information that a bamboo shop owner had killed a snake, and then burnt it.

Subsequently, Yadav reached the spot along with Vibhor Sharma, a member of the People For Animals (PFA) organisation. However, they could not find any evidence there.

In the video, the accused admitted that he had burnt the snake after killing it.

Bisauli SHO Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said that on the basis of a complaint lodged by the forest department personnel, a case was registered against Zohaib under the Wildlife Protection Act on Thursday.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.