New Delhi: A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife after his daughter refused to bring him a bedsheet in Ghaziabad's Masuri town. The accused has been identified as Shadab, police said.

According to police, Shadab stabbed his wife to death in rage. On Wednesday night, he had his five-year-old daughter Saba to bring a bedsheet, which she did not as she was busy playing, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja was quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

This infuriated Shadab and he thrashed his wife. As his wife resisted his advance, Shadab stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The woman was later rushed to hospital where she during treatment, he said. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The victim’s father had filed a complaint against the accused, following which an FIR was registered against Shadab.