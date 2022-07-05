Sambhal: In yet another incident of religious conflict, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken from his meat shop on a piece of paper displaying pictures of Hindu deities, and also attacking a police team.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Racially Abuse Indian Fans At Edgbaston In India vs England Fifth Test, ECB Reacts

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, police said. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Sion Area Reels Under Severe Waterlogging, 5 NDRF Teams Deployed In City; CM Shinde Takes Stock

When a police team reached his shop, Hussain attacked them with a knife with the intention to kill, the FIR said. “In connection with the case, the accused has been arrested after registering a case under relevant sections at the police station, other legal action is being taken,” said Sambhal Police.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).