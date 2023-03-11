Home

Uttar Pradesh

Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Ghaziabad, Here’s What Happened Next

Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Ghaziabad, Here’s What Happened Next

In the incident, at least 10 people, including Suresh, his family members and neighbours, sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi. All of them are undergoing treatment, police said.

Giving details, police said the incident took place in Tilak Nagar Colony in Loni border area. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: At least 10 people sustained burn injuries in Ghaziabad after a 40-year-old man used cooking gas to set his house on fire after an argument with his wife. The incident happened in on Friday after an argument broke out between husband and wife over an alleged extramarital affair.

Giving details, police said the incident took place in Tilak Nagar Colony in Loni border area.

You may like to read

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Ravi Kumar told PTI that Suresh had a heated argument with his wife Ritu (36), following which he threatened to kill her. In a moment of rage, he pulled out the pipe of the cooking gas cylinder from the stove and set the house on fire.

After gas started spreading in the room, Ritu shouted for help and other family members rushed to turn off the gas regulator. However, Suresh flicked the gas lighter and the room briefly caught fire, police said.

In the incident, at least 10 people, including Suresh, his family members and neighbours, sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi. All of them are undergoing treatment, police said.

Relatives of Suresh alleged that he is in an extramarital relationship with another woman who has left her husband and lives alone. Police said the relatives also claimed that Suresh has lost his mental balance.

Police further added that action would be initiated after receiving a written complaint from Suresh’s family members.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.