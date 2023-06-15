Home

Man Stabs Wife, Her Lover And 5-Month-Old Daughter To Death In UP’s Kannauj, Arrested

According to the police, Pinki alias Radha, 35, her lover, identified as 28-year-old Satyendra Shakya, and her 5-month-old infant daughter, were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

Pinki alias Radha, 35, her lover, 28-year-old Satyendra Shakya, and her 5-month-old infant daughter, were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Kannauj, UP: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district allegedly killed his wife, her lover and five-month-old daughter by stabbing them to death, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Pinki alias Radha, 35, her lover, identified as 28-year-old Satyendra Shakya, and her 5-month-old infant daughter, were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Manoj Jatav on Tudmura village of the district on late Wednesday night after they tried to barge into Jatav’s house.

The victims, Pinki and Satyendra Shakya, along with the 5-month-old toddler girl, were thrashed by Jatav and later stabbed to death on Wednesday night after they forcibly tried to enter his house, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, according to a PTI report.

The senior officer said the accused, Manoj Jatav, was arrested and during questioning revealed that he and Pinki had been married for 14 years before she cheated on him and eloped with her lover, Satyendra Shakya, a resident of Mainpuri.

On Wednesday night, his wife came home with her lover and five-month-old child, which enraged the husband and he killed her, police said quoting the accused, PTI reported.

SP Singh said the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered against the accused.

“Further investigation into the case is ongoing,” the officer said.

UP couple killed by single bullet

In a similar incident, earlier today, an Uttar Pradesh couple was reportedly killed by a single bullet, allegedly fired by the husband with the intention to kill his wife.

According to the police, the victims, Anek Pal, 40, and his 38-year-old wife Suman, were killed by a single bullet, fired by Pal upon his wife as her held in close embrace.

The couple worked as daily-wage earners in Chandigarh and had come to their native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where the incident took place.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar, as per a PTI report, said the incident happened at the couple’s home in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

The senior officer said that as per initial investigation, the couple had not been on good terms recently and used to get into arguments frequently.

“The relatives, acquaintances and children of the couple told the police that the husband and the wife frequently fought over various issues. Of late, they had been fighting a lot,” SP Kumar said, adding that on the night of June 13, Anek Pal, after offering his prayers at home, held his wife in a close embrace and allegedly shot her.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)