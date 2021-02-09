New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man strangled an elderly tailor to death because the shirt he had stitched was ill-fitting. The deceased tailor’s son, Abdul Naeem Khan, claimed that his father, Abdul Majid Khan, 65, was allegedly strangled by one Saleem on Sunday night. Also Read - NABARD Grade A Final Result 2020 Announced At nabard.org, Check Direct Link Here

Saleem was reportedly enraged over the poor fitting of the shirt that Abdul Majid Khan had stitched for him. As per reports, Saleem was overcome with rage after the two entered into a heated argument over the issue.

Rae Bareli SP, Shlok Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination of Abdul Majid Khan could not reveal the exact cause of death. "The viscera has been preserved for further examination," he added.

Kumar said that a probe was underway as to what exactly happened during the dispute between the deceased tailor and Saleem on that fateful day.

(With IANS Inputs)