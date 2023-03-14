Home

Man Tries to Kidnap Toddler from Ghaziabad’s Charm Castle Society, Held by Residents

Child kidnapping at Ghaziabad's Charm Castle society: The man tried to steal the baby girl and run away when her father was just a few meters away with his other kid inside the society's playground.

Noida: A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a toddler from Ghaziabad’s Charms Castle Society in Rajnagar Extension on Monday around 8:30 pm. The man tried to steal the baby girl and run away when her father was just a few meters away with his other kid inside the society’s playground.

Speaking to the media, the toddler’s father Bhavik Chaudhary said that he has twin daughters who are 1 year 4 months old. He said that after returning from work he daily takes them to play in the society’s park and did the same even on Monday. He said that one daughter ran towards a slide, while the other one was near the fountain on the park’s other end.

He added, “I went towards my first daughter so that she doesn’t fall off slide and hurt herself and suddenly I saw a man picked my other daughter who was near the fountain. I immediately ran towards and asked that man who he was and why did he pick my daughter on his lap. To this, the unknown man said that it was his daughter and this left me shocked.”

“I snatched my little one, grabbed the accused by his collar and created an uproar and dragged him towards the park where other residents were present. Following this, other residents got alert and informed the police,” the father added.

The residents handed over the accused to police and are also suspecting that the man was not alone but he definitely had some partners along who must be hiding inside the society or ran away seeing the ruckus. After the attempt of child-kidnapping inside the society was foiled, the security head of the society, Arvind Sharma, was also taken away by the police for questioning.

