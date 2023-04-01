Home

Man Who Attacked Suresh Raina’s Relatives In 2020 Killed In Encounter By UP police

In 2020, Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor by profession, died on the spot, after being attacked by assailants on August 19 while Kumar's son, Kaushal, died in the hospital on August 31.

Criminal wanted in 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives gunned down by police in shoot-out in Muzaffarnagar. (Photo: Twitter)

UP Police Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday evening gunned down a criminal who was wanted in the 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Muzaffarnagar, news agency PTI reported citing officials. In 2020, Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor by profession, died on the spot, after being attacked by assailants on August 19 while Kumar’s son, Kaushal, died in the hospital on August 31.

UP: Criminal wanted in 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives gunned down by police in shoot-out in Muzaffarnagar, say officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2023

The Punjab Police had then claimed to have solved the case by arresting three persons accused in the case. The cricketer left the IPL that year mid-way citing personal reasons. to be with his family due to this crisis.

“Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes,” he posted in his appeal to Capt. Amarinder Singh, who was then the chief minister of Punjab.

