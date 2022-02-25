Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday escaped unhurt after his car met an accident on the outskirts of Varanasi in UP. As per the reports, Sinha was en route to his hometown in Ghazipur when the mishap took place.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Launch Own Website

"His car collided with an iron pillar installed on the slope of the Rajghat bridge (Malviya bridge). The left side of the car was damaged and one tyre of the car was also punctured," IANS reported.

Sinha later proceeded to his hometown in another car.