New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a residential complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The incident took place on the fourth floor of the Annapurna Grandeur late Thursday night. The fire quickly engulfed the entire apartment. As soon as the information was received, 8 vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

While confirmation is awaited, reports claimed that the fire took place after an AC cylinder exploded. As a precautionary measure, electricity has been cut off in the surrounding areas including the apartment. No information has been received on the number of casualties.