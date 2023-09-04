Home

Uttar Pradesh

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Unit In Noida, 7 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Unit In Noida, 7 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

The fire incident at the Lokpal Industries in Noida was reported at 12:15 AM.

A senior fire official said the fire has been doused and no casualty was reported so far.

Noida: A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit at Noida Sector 3 in the early hours of Monday. Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. A senior fire official said the fire has been doused and no casualty was reported so far.

Trending Now

“We got information that a fire broke out at Lokpal Industries at 12:15 AM. As soon as the Fire Service Unit got the information, we rushed to the spot. We have been able to control the fire with the help of seven fire brigades after one hour of fire fighting,” Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told ANI.

You may like to read

“Today was Sunday and the company was closed. So, we are not able to ascertain the cause of the fire. We have not found any person injured or trapped in the incident since the company was closed,” the CFO added.

Giving details on the industrial unit where the fire broke out, Kumar said that the company manufactures industrial lifts which are used for lifting heavy industrial equipment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES