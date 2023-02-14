Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mobile Tower in Noida Sec-5

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a mobile tower in Harola area of Noida’s Sector-5 on Tuesday afternoon. Two fire tenders has been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No reports of injuries or casualties has surfaced yet.

Massive fire breaks out in a mobile tower locate in Noida’s sector 5 in Harola area. Two fire engines rushed to spot.#Noidafire pic.twitter.com/TQLVZ3c0eL — India.com (@indiacom) February 14, 2023

More details awaited

