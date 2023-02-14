Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mobile Tower in Noida Sec-5

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 14, 2023 2:48 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a mobile tower in Harola area of Noida’s Sector-5 on Tuesday afternoon. Two fire tenders has been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No reports of injuries or casualties has surfaced yet.

More details awaited

