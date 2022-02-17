Noida: A massive fire on Thursday broke out at a spa centre in Noida. As per latest updates, a man and a woman were killed in the incident. According to the reports, the fire was sparked by a short-circuit that occurred during cleaning at the centre, which had remained shut for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was about to reopen in a few days.Also Read - Two Sweet Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Speaking to news agency PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 2) Rajneesh Verma said the spa centre is located at Aashirwad shopping complex in Sector 53 of the city and the incident was reported around 6 PM. Also Read - Noida Night Curfew Timing Reduced; Gyms, Swimming Pools to Reopen. Details Inside

He added that 112 emergency service was alerted about the fire after which local police team rushed to the spot and the fire department also reached the incident site and the blaze was controlled in some time. Also Read - Noida Man Arrives at Polling Booth Dressed Like CM Yogi Adityanath, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch

He stated that two people were found dead inside the spa centre — a 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. He also added that the two people appear to have died of suffocation.

He said the man who died worked at the spa centre while the woman had gone there for a job interview when the accident took place. He also stated that the husband of the woman has been contacted by the police but the family of the man was yet to be contacted. Further legal proceedings in the case were underway, the police added.