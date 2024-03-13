Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dhabas In Greater Noida, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire officials said they have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway.

Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out in a few dhabas in Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida due to a short circuit. Soon after receiving information about the incident, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to bring the flame under control.

“We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway…There are no casualties or injuries in the incident,” CFO Pradeep Kumar told ANI.

