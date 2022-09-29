Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Barra area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, reported news agency PTI quoting the local police. Over 20 students of a coaching institute, located on the first floor of the building, were rescued safely as fire department officials scrambled to put off the blaze.Also Read - Kanpur Hostel Girls Allege Staff Took Videos Of Them Secretly While Bathing

Prime facie, the fire broke out in building's basement being used as a storage, trapping about 25 students, Kanpur Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand was quoted as saying. After receiving information about the blaze, four fire-tenders were dispatched and fire-fighters with the help of police safely rescued the students, he added.

The students were in the class when they noticed a dense smoke filling up the room and it triggered panic among them, the officer said. Fire department officials have been asked to check if the building had a fire NOC or not, he said.

(Based on PTI inputs)