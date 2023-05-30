Home

Massive Traffic Jam Likely At Delhi-Noida Chilla Border In Coming Days | Know Reason, Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The Noida-Delhi border at Chilla is likely to witness traffic congestion as the Authority is planning to block one of the lanes of the Noida expressway for the beautification work for the upcoming G20 summit. The expressway, which connects the NCR with Delhi, has four lanes in total, but narrows down to three at the border. If one of them is blocked, only two lanes will be open for traffic.

The entrance located near Noida Sector 14-A will remain closed from one side for the next 1-1.5 months, according to media reports. As a result, heavy jam can be seen on this route.

“The Authority plans to block 5ft of the road for decoration work. The rest of the space will be free for commuting. There is anyway a huge volume of traffic on this road during rush hours. The Authority’s work may add to the congestion,” Anil Kumar Yadav DCP (Traffic) told TOI.

Officials stated that the first phase of work will be done on the road from Noida to Delhi. Similarly, after 20-25 days, work will be carried out on the road from Delhi to Noida.

Shuttering will be installed in the middle of the road, covering a distance of about five feet. This shuttering will be set up in a portion spanning 20-30 meters. During this time, one lane will be closed for vehicles in this section. Vehicles will use the remaining open lane on each side of the shuttering to travel towards Delhi.

About 30 metres of the road on both sides of the Noida gate would be decorated with colourful lights, murals and planters. This work may take about 20-30 days.

Delhi-Noida traffic: Check alternate route

To avoid traffic jams, it would be better if commuters take some other route to travel between Noida and Delhi. Vehicles coming towards Akshardham from Noida-Greater Noida via Chilla border can take Sector-14 flyover before Sector-14 entrance.

After crossing the flyover, they can take a U-turn in front of Sector-14 and use the same flyover again to reach the destination near the red beacon of the Chilla Border ahead of the entrance.

