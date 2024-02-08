Home

Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed on Delhi-Noida Border Due to Farmers Protest, Office-going Commuters Express Concern

Noida Traffic Jam Latest News: Because of the traffic jam, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the Delhi-Noida highway on Thursday morning and commuters had to face a troublesome time while going to office.

Noida: Office-going commuters faced a harrowing time while travelling from Delhi to Noida on Thursday as a massive traffic jam was witnessed due to restrictions. The traffic curbs were imposed on the Delhi-Noida border as protesting farmers have planned a march to Parliament to press forth their demands. Because of the traffic jam, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday morning. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seen stuck in the jam at Sarita Vihar.

Several commuters expressed concern as they faced trouble while coming from Delhi to Noida. “Traffic was moving at a slow pace on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. My usual 40-minute drive already crossed 2 hours today. This type of traffic jam I have never seen before,” said Kritika Vaid, a commuter from Delhi, who works in Noida.

Another commuter Anil Chaubey said generally, it takes 15-20 minutes to reach Noida from his location in Delhi but it took nearly 45 minutes today. “It is really painful to see commuters suffering due to protest calls by various groups,” he said.

Because of the farmers’ protest, the Noida Police has stepped up security on Delhi-Noida highway and the borders have been closed for 24 hours.

“Section 144 has been imposed and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security deployment at all the borders. Arrangements have been made so that the people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened. We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked,” DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena said.

Earlier in the day, the Noida traffic police also issued an advisory asking commuters to use alternative routes on Thursday as heavy traffic was expected on several arterial roads due to the farmers’ protest in Delhi as well as in Greater Noida.

Noida Police said the movement of vehicles are being completely restricted on two stretches from Sector 15 roundabout to the Sector 6 police post and from Sandeep Paper Mill to Harola Chowk.

Police said security officials will also be deployed to restrict traffic movement as required during the protest at some sensitive locations like the Sector 15 roundabout, Rajnigandha Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector 6 police post, Harola Chowk and the Noida Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk.

