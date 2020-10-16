New Delhi: A Mathura Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking removal of the mosque, situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. It will hold the next hearing on the matter on November 18, 2020. Also Read - UP Shocker: Dalit Woman Found Dead in Barabanki Was Raped And Strangled, Say Police

Last month, the court had dismissed the plea which claimed that the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque was built was at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. On Monday, the plaintiffs had moved the district court against the order. Also Read - 'This is a Casualty That Can Happen Anywhere', BJP MLA on Ballia Shooting; Oppn Hits Out at CM Yogi | Key Points

The judgment passed by the civil judge, senior division, is erroneous and against facts, Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the plaintiffs had said. He had added that the land was purchased by Jugal Kishor Birla on February 8, 1944 from legal heirs of Raja Patnimal in the name of Madan Mohan Malviya, Goswami Ganesh Dutt and Bhikhan Lal Atrey. Also Read - Month After Gangrape & Murder of Dalit Woman, 4-Year-Old Raped by Cousin in Hathras

The land was transferred to the temple deity after the registration of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust on March 9, 1951, he had said.

The petition named the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board; Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust; Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust; and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan as defendants.

The plaintiffs sought an order directing the mosque management to “remove the construction raised by them encroaching upon the land within the area of the Katra Ksehav Dev temple”.

