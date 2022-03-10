Mathura Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Mathura Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. Mathura Assembly constituency will see a high-stakes battle as BJP is hoping to retain the seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The BJP fielded sitting MLA Shrikant Sharma, a Brahmin, while Congress retained Pradeep Mathur from the Mathura seat. Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) replaced Jagjeet Chaudhary with SK Sharma in the Mathura seat while Samajwadi Party(SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chose Devendra Agarwal, a former MLA from Sadabad, as its candidate from the Mathura seat. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are the LIVE Updates for Mathura Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.