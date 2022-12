Mathura on Alert: Section 144 Imposed, Security Beefed at Shahi Masjid | Here’s Why

As a precautionary measure, nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel were being deployed.

Lucknow: Following the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Masjid Idgah, the authorities on Tuesday beefed up security in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. The district police chief asserted that “no new tradition or ritual” would be allowed.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel were being deployed and traffic restrictions enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town.

Only school vehicles and ambulances have been given exemption, they said.

“No new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed,” Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said.

Uttar Pradesh | Police barricading placed at various places in Mathura this morning & vehicle checking being done by them in wake of a call given by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex-Shahi Idgah Masjid maidan here today. pic.twitter.com/LvDK1uy8UJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2022

Security beefed at Shahi Masjid: Key Details

The authorities on Tuesday beefed up security in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

Nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary, and paramilitary force personnel were being deployed and traffic restrictions were enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah

Only school vehicles and ambulances have been given exemption

The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured, he said.

Nobody will be allowed to take the law into his own hands and spoil peace of this pilgrim city,

We Will Go Ahead With The Program: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national treasurer Dinesh Kaushik said they would go ahead with the programme. “In case the administration does not allow us to proceed, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the place where we will be stopped,” he said.

He threatened to commit suicide if they were stopped by the administration. He also claimed that many workers of the organisation were put under house arrest.

The organisation had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the district administration