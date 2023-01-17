Home

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura on Edge as Protest Against Proposed Vrindavan Temple Corridor Intensifies, Markets Shut

Mathura on Edge as Protest Against Proposed Vrindavan Temple Corridor Intensifies, Markets Shut

Vrindavan Temple Corridor: Shopkeepers and priests are writing letters to the CM Yogi with their blood, appealing to him to hold the project.

Mathura/Uttar Pradesh: Local residents in Mathura took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the UP government’s proposal to build a corridor around the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project in Varanasi.

The protestors claimed that they will be displaced from their ancestral homes and their livelihood will be impacted by the proposed project. Reports claimed that over 300 shops and houses will be razed if the government goes ahead with the Bankey Bihari temple corridor.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers and priests are writing letters to the CM Yogi with their blood, appealing to him to hold the project.

“In protest against the proposed development of the corridor, over 300 shops operating in the vicinity around the temple were closed on Monday. We have written letters, using our blood as ink, to the Prime Minister and chief minister demanding not to allow the destruction of the area in the name of the flawed plan of development,” Bankey Bihari market association president Amit Gautam said.

Moreover, markets have also been shut for two days now to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier last month on December 25, the Allahabad High Court had directed the administration to submit a development plan of the Bankey Bihari Temple corridor with estimated costs on January 17, 2023.