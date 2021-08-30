Mathura: The Health Department has sounded an alert after 29 confirmed cases of mite-borne rickettsiosis, scrub typhus surfaced during the primary investigation in Mathura on Sunday. The confirmed cases of scrub typhus include patients aged between two to 45 years.Also Read - Noida Issues Alert After Fatal 'Viral Fever' Cases Rise In Western Uttar Pradesh | Details Here

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

Fever

Headache

Body aches

rash(sometimes)

In severe cases, it can result in pneumonitis, encephalitis, mental changes ranging from confusion to coma, congestive heart failure, and circulatory collapse. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). AK Singh, the additional director of the health department said, "At least 29 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Mathura district. Required medicines have been provided to the patients and none of them is critical. We have issued an alert regarding its spread to other districts."

He further added that early diagnosis is important. Patients are put on antibiotics and they recover fully after a week-long course of treatment.

(With Input from IANS)