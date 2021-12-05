New Delhi: Mathura has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with the deployment of extra security forces in the wake of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s plan to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Shahi Eidgah on December 6, the date on which the Babri mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. Besides, the outfit had also sought authorities’ consent to install Lord Krishna’s idol at the deity’s ‘actual birthplace’, which it claimed is in a mosque.Also Read - 'Historical Mistake' Corrected With Demolition of Babri Masjid: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Four right-wing groups, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena, and the Srikrishna Mukti Dal, had earlier sought permission to hold non-traditional programs on the day. One of the groups had said that it would install the idol in the Shahi Idgah after a “maha jalabhishek” to “purify” the place. However, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had turned down their request, saying the question of granting permission to any event that may potentially disrupt peace does not arise.

Mathura Divided Into Three Zones

Meanwhile, officials have divided Mathura into three zones for security purposes. They said that the area in which the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah falls has been demarcated as the red zone, where the deployment of security personnel is the highest.

“Adequate force has also been deployed at every entry point of Mathura,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, adding that checking at these entry points has been intensified.

If reports are to be believed, no vehicles will be allowed to move on the road leading to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque till December 7.

Section 144 Imposed

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are already in place in Mathura. The section prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. The threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the “removal” of the 17th-century mosque.

President of Shahi Idgah committee professor Z Hasan, however, said that he has been living in Mathura for over 50 years and has always found the environment cordial and affectionate. The suits seeking the shifting of the mosque is pending in courts, and their judgment will be honored, committee members of the mosque said.

Traffic Advisory Issued