New Delhi: Ministry of Railways, announced on Friday, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami that an intercity bus service between Mathura and Vrindavan will soon be started to serve the travellers commuting between the cities. The 50-seater bus has been lavishly decorated, as can be seen in the pictures shared by the Ministry on Twitter.

Mathura – Vrindavan journey to get more comfortable! A newly produced 50 seater intercity rail bus with a more powerful engine, will soon serve the two cities. जय गोविंदा जय गोपाला। pic.twitter.com/Gz15kM9X4I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022

The twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan are said to be of great significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna. The deity is believed to be have born in Mathura and spent his childhood in Vrindavan. The cities have a number of temples dedicated to the deity. Believers of Lord Krishna thrive the cities in huge numbers as they are the hub of Shri Krishna service. Banke Bihari Temple and Shri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura are the most popular and have the greatest footfall on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Hence, a bus service for the people travelling between the cities will make the journey more comfortable.