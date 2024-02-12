5 Burnt Alive As Car Crashes Into Bus On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

Home

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: At least five people were burnt alive in a car-bus collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathuraon on Monday.

Mathura: A horrific accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where five people traveling in a car were burned alive after their vehicle collided with a passenger bus on Monday. The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura’s Mahavan when the bus went out of control and collided with a divider. The deceased persons were travelling in the Swift Dzire car, that hit the bus from behind. The collision was too intense that a fire broke out in the bus after it hit the divider.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot after getting the information about the mishap.

A video from the accident spot, shows fire engulfed both the bus and car, with thick, black smoke billowing out.

The passengers on the bus somehow managed to escape the vehicle, but the five persons incident the car were charred to death, a senior police official said. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus lost control and hit the divider after its tyre burst,” Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura.

“One of the victims identified and we are trying to identify other passengers,” he added.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)