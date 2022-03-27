New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday dissolved all party units except three posts – state president, assembly speaker and district president. Mayawati announced the decision at a meeting convened in Lucknow to discuss about BSP’s recent poll debacle.Also Read - Mayawati Will Not Contest 2022 UP Election: BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra

The meeting was attended by all 402 party candidates who lost the state Assembly elections. The BSP could win only one seat-Rasra in Ballia where Uma Shankar Singh retained his seat.

After the declaration of results, Mayawati admitted that her party’s rout in the elections was a ‘lesson’. She said that the negative campaign against BSP succeeded in misleading voters. The BSP has also lost its vote share by almost 10 per cent in these elections.

At the meeting, Mayawati also named Guddu Jamali as BSP’s andidate for the Azamgarh bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency post winning the Karhal assembly seat.

Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali had recently returned to the BSP ranks after quitting AIMIM. He had contested the election from Mubarakpur assembly constituency in Azamgarh district on an AIMIM ticket. He was the sitting MLA from Mubarakpur constituency after winning the seat in 2017.