Mayhem In Mathura: Massive Blaze Guts Firecracker Shops, Bikes; 9 Injured | WATCH

The incident took place in the afternoon at a temporary firecracker market set up on the occasion of Diwali at Raya in Gopalbagh area on the outskirts of Mathura city.

Mathura Fire: A massive fire broke out in at a market in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city on Sunday gutting at least seven firecracker shops and 10 motorcycles, besides also resulting in injuries to nine people, including a fireman.

A senior officer said the fire broke out at one of the firecracker shops and soon engulfed others, gutting seven shops and 10 bikes before being doused.

“Seven shops selling firecrackers in the Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit”, Mahavan Circle Officer Alok Singh told news agency PTI.

He said there were several people at the market when the fire broke out and nine person, including a fireman, were injured in the blaze.

“Seven shops were gutted in the blaze. They had all the required permissions for selling firecrackers,”

Raya police station SHO Ajay Kishor said.

“Of the nine hurt, four suffered serious burn injuries. They have been sent to the SN Medical College in Agra for treatment, CO Alok Singh said. The rest are under treatment at the Mathura district hospital, the officials added.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed towering plumes of smoke emanating from the make-shift firecracker shops at the market as people run for cover.

Several shops, vehicles in cracker market gutted in fire in Mathura, UP. Many sustained burn injuries in varying degrees. No fatalities reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Kv9wYBbZPx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 12, 2023

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a market in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KNVqtRg8IG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

A fireman deployed at the market, identified as Chandrashekhar, was also injured in the fire incident while attempting to douse the blaze and preventing it from engulfing six other shops at the market and saving people, officials said.

“Seven shops bore the maximum damage. Their owners were injured while they were trying to save their goods from the fire. Fireman Chandrashekhar suffered burn injuries while saving others. Besides them, another person was also injured,” Singh said.

Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh, citing eyewitnesses’ accounts, told PTI that an electricity wire fell on the firecrackers. “By the time, one could understand anything, the fire started spreading rapidly,” he said.

The extent of loss of goods and property is yet to be ascertained, Narendra Singh said and added that the fire, in which 10 motorcycles were also gutted, was doused within half an hour.

(With PTI inputs)

