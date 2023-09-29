Home

Uttar Pradesh

Medical HORROR: Teen Girl ‘Thrown Out’ By Hospital In UP’s Mainpuri After ‘Wrong’ Treatment, Dies | WATCH

Medical HORROR: Teen Girl ‘Thrown Out’ By Hospital In UP’s Mainpuri After ‘Wrong’ Treatment, Dies | WATCH

The girl died right outside the Radha Swami Hospital in Ghiror town of Mainpuri on Thursday, minutes after she was allegedly "thrown out" by the hospital staff

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Mainpuri/Lucknow: A disturbing incident of medical apathy has come to light from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh where a 17-year-old girl died after she was allegedly ‘thrown out’ by a private hospital where she was admitted for two days. The victim’s family has alleged that she was “wrong treatment” at the facility which caused her death.

Trending Now

The girl died right outside the Radha Swami Hospital in Ghiror town of Mainpuri on Thursday, minutes after she was allegedly “thrown out” by the hospital staff after two days of treatment.

You may like to read

A disturbing video which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the seemingly lifeless girl collapsed over the seat of a motorcycle as a woman accompanying her cries out in agony – apparently on realising that the girl is now dead.

The clip showed a man and a woman possibly staff members going back up the stairs of the hospital after apparently having escorted the girl outside the premises up to her relatives’ motorcycle.

“Tumne bahar nikal ke dal diya patient,” a man is heard saying, accusing them of removing the girl from the hospital even before a vehicle was arranged for her.

The girl appears lifeless. Her back is arched backwards as she is seated on the motorcycle, supported by a man, possibly a relative. Moments later, a woman relative realises that the girl, now sprawled along both seats of the bike, is dead. No hospital staff is around.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who handles the state’s health department, ordered action against the private hospital on Thursday following which the authorities have suspended hospital’s licence and sealed the premises. Her family alleged she was given “wrong treatment” at the private hospital.

Giving details about the incident, Mainpuri Chief Medical Officer (CMO) R C Gupta said the deceased, a class 12 student, identified as Bharti, was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon when she complained of fever.

According to the girl’s family, the hospital admitted the girl, however, her condition deteriorated on Thursday because she was given “wrong treatment” by doctors at the facility. “The family members have alleged that the girl was administered wrong treatment, after which her health deteriorated,” CMO Gupta said.

Instead of making arrangements to shift her to another hospital, the staff brought the patient out and then “fled”, the family complained.

“The girl died outside the hospital shortly after being removed from there,” Gupta said.

On social media, minister Pathak said when the matter came to his notice, he asked the CMO to immediately take “strict action”.

The nodal officer has submitted a preliminary investigation report. “The said Radha Swami Hospital, in front of SSD College, Karhal Road, Mainpuri has been sealed,” he said on X’.

The other patients at the hospital have been admitted to the community health centre in Ghiror.

The CMO and the additional CMO have been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit their report within a week.

“Action will also be taken to cancel the registration of the said hospital and lodge an FIR,” the minister posted on the microblogging site.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

Earlier this month, the administration took similar action against Amethi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by a trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, after the death of a patient due to alleged negligence.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers held protests demanding the reopening of the hospital, which also took the matter to court.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES