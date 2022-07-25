Bareilly: A kanwariya was killed and seven other people were injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerganj. Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP, (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.Also Read - Remember The Pitbull Who Killed Elderly Woman? 8 NGOs Have Come Forward to Adopt The Dog

While Girish Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

More details are awaited.