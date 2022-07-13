Meerut: Saumitra Garg, the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh who secured a perfect 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains, is now aiming at getting a seat in IIT by clearing JEE Advanced. He is one of the 14 students to have scored a 100 percentile from across the country. The 19-year-old boy has already cleared KVPY – the entrance exam for IISc Bangalore.Also Read - 82-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Her Pet Dog In Lucknow

A student of Delhi Public School, Garg has been performing well in studies. He scored 97.6 percentage score in class 10 and hopes to secure more than 95 percent marks in class 12. He devoted equal amount of time in preparation for all the three major subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, instead of focusing any one particular subject. "That way, all the subjects could be revised easily," he told a local newspaper in an interview. "Regular tests and mock tests also helped a lot," he added.

The teenager claims to have secured the 100 percentile score in the engineering entrance exam without much preparation. "I did not focus on JEE Main. I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced for the past two years. There are only a few chapters which are different in JEE Main and Advanced. Since Advance is a more difficult exam, clearing concepts for it automatically helped me prepare for the Mains. I did not focus much on it as I have always aimed at getting a seat at IIT," he told News18 in an interview.

Saumitra took coaching from FIITJEE Meerut for two years. He performs Yoga, writes poetry, and likes to read novels. He is also interested in watching and playing cricket. For now, all his hobbies have been put on hold as he wants to devote all the left-over time of 1.5 months in achieving his aim to get admission in his dream college. While he is yet to decide on which IIT he wants to study at, he is clear about his subject choice – computer science. He said that he loves physics and likes mathematics and a B.Tech degree in Computer Science can provide the best of both.

During his preparation, he likes Chemistry the least as it “requires more cramming than logic application” as in physics and chemistry, Saumitra told News18.

Suggesting his peers on preparing for the entrance exam, he said, “there are many books in the market for preparation, rather than being lost in the long list, one should pick an author and deep dive into it.” For his studies, he claims not to have followed any strict timetable and instead focused on concept clarity and solving higher difficulty and thinking order problems each time.

Saumitra is the youngest of three siblings. While his elder brother helps his father in the family business, his elder sister is an assistant professor. Giving credit to his siblings, Saumitra said, “Even though I have topped the entrance exam, I believe my siblings are more intelligent than I am. They are the reason I am where I am, they have motivated me and groomed me in every aspect of life.” His mother is a homemaker and the father runs a business.