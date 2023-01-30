Home

Uttar Pradesh

Newly Married Woman Dies After Inhaling Gas From Geyser | Safety Precautions To Take With Geysers

Newly Married Woman Dies After Inhaling Gas From Geyser | Safety Precautions To Take With Geysers

Meerut: In a shocking incident in Meerut, a newly-married woman died due to suffocation after inhaling gas leaked from a geyser. The woman had gone to a bathroom to take a shower and remained in ther

Newly Married Woman Dies After Inhaling Gas From Geyser | Safety Precautions To Take With Geysers

Meerut: In a shocking incident in Meerut, a newly-married woman died due to suffocation after inhaling gas leaked from a geyser. The woman had gone to a bathroom to take a shower and remained in there for quite some time. When the family members tried to check on her and got no response, they reportedly knocked down the door to find her unconscious in a corner. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Gas geysers are known to emit carbon monoxide which can be dangerous as within only a few minutes of inhaling, it can make one dizzy and unconscious.

Doctors advise immediate medical intervention in this case as carbon monoxide poisoning cannot be treated with home remedies.

Safety Tips While Using Gas Geysers

Gas geysers are often popular choice because they don’t consume much electricity but use LPG.

It is mostly advised to not install gas geyser in complete enclosed spaces like kitchen or bathrooms.

In case it is installed in bathroom or closed space, tit must be ensured that there is enough ventilations and exhaust fans should be switched on.

There should be a routine check for any leaks as the gas leak can be very fatal.

The geyser should not be running throughout the day. There should be enough gap before using it multiple times.

It is best advised to switch off the geyser before entering the room that will reduce the risk slightly.

Gas leaks in these geysers are not easily identified because combustion takes place when it emits carbon monoxide which is colourless and odourless.

Carbon monoxide can be very dangerous because it turn fatal in minutes after inhaling it,

Incase someone inhales it, the victim should immediately taken into open space and rushed to doctor.

The thermostat is one of the most important parts when it comes to using gas geysers safely in homes. It allows you to set a specific temperature, as per your requirements. Make sure you don’t set it to the “very hot” option for a long time.

If the water inside the geyser tank gets extremely hot, it can build up extreme pressures of steam,