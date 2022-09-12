Meerut: Meerut’s Akanksha Siwach has secured 6th position in the All India Combined Defense Services (CDS) examination. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Akanksha shared her hardships, family background, and how she cracked the examination.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar Akanksha said that she worked on both her weakness and strengths to clear the examination. “I followed a timetable and concentrated completely on my studies,” she said. “I appeared for the examination thrice but was unable to crack it. However, I always had this in my mind that one day I will have to crack this examination” Akanksha added while sharing her success journey with Dainik Bhaskar.

Sharing about her struggles, Akanksha said that she went through a severe financial crisis when her father, who was a private job employee, lost his job. It was the time when she took care of the whole house and started teaching as a profession.

Atter completing 8-hour shift, she used to study in her free time. It was after rigorous research that she decided to take Combined Defense Service. Akanksha also said that she was not very good in studies and scored only 58 per cent in graduation.

“I started preparing for examination while working. The job gave me both confidence and financial support,” she told Dainik Bhaskar.

When asked how she prepared for the examination, Akanksha said, “I used to study for at least 4 hours everyday. I used to solve old papers in 2 hours and study English, GS for 2 hours. I used to write in the diary that today I have to do this work for 2 hours. This helped me to save time as well.”

She further added that she motivated herself by watching interviews of UPSC toppers on YouTube. “I learned from them how to answer questions. Took the help of many online platforms as well,” Akanksha said.

All You Need To Know About Akanksha Siwach