Meja Election Result Live: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Meja Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. The key candidates fighting for Meja Assembly seat are: Shalini Dwivedi (INC), Neelam Karwariya (BJP), Sandeep Patel (SP), Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari (BSP), and Ram Kumar Mishra (AAP). Who will win the battle for Meja? Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Meja.Also Read - Unnao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Meja Election Results 2022: Also Read - Mirzapur, Chhanbey, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan Election Results LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

6 am: Counting to begin for Meja assembly seat at 8 am today. Also Read - Sultanpur Election Result LIVE: Will BJP Retain This Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM