New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale has jolted part of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. However, no damage has been reported so far. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Kareri in Himachal Pradesh

According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 37 km north-northeast of Noida at 19:o3 PM. More details to follow. Also Read - Noida Cop Hitchhikes Ride in 2 Strangers' Car, Loots Duo on Gunpoint; Suspended