New Delhi: The body of a minor girl, who went missing, was reportedly found inside a car in the ashram of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu in Uttar Pradesh. The body of the minor girl has been sent for autopsy, police said.

The police are further probing the matter and a person from the ashram was being questioned, according to a report by India Today.

Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment till death after being held guilty of raping his own student. A case was registered against him on August 20, 2013 at Kamla Nagar police station in Delhi. As the matter was related to Jodhpur, the Delhi Police transferred the case to the state

Jodhpur police had arrested Asaram from Indore on August 31, 2013 and brought him to Jodhpur. Since then Asaram has been behind the bars in Jodhpur. In April 2018, the trial court convicted and sentenced Asaram.