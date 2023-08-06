Home

Uttar Pradesh

Minor Boys Forced To Drink Urine, Chillies Inserted In Private Parts In Uttar Pradesh

A disturbing video has gone viral of two minor boys being assaulted and forced to drink urine on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media where two minors were forced to drink urine on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district.

The horrific video of the assault showed green chillies were also inserted in the private parts of the two minor boys. The boys were also stripped naked and their hands and feet were tied, according to a report by Times Now.

6 Arrested After Disturbing Video Of Assault On Minor Boys Surfaces

Six people have been arrested in connection to the incident. “A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors,” ASP Siddhartha was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

“After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court,” the police officer said.

#WATCH | After a viral video purportedly showing two minors in UP’s Siddharthnagar surfaces, ASP Siddhartha says, “A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases… pic.twitter.com/8yUGfkojal — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.



