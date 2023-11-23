Home

Uttar Pradesh

Mirabai Janmotsav: India Has Come Out Of ‘Slave Mentality’ During ‘Amritkaal’, Says PM Modi

Mirabai Janmotsav: India Has Come Out Of ‘Slave Mentality’ During ‘Amritkaal’, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has come out of the mentality of slavery during the 'Amritkaal' of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ‘Saint Mirabai Janmotsav’ programme organised to celebrate the 525th Birth Anniversary of Sant Mirabai, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Mirabai Janmotsav, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that for the first time since Independence, India has come out of slave mentality’ during ‘Amritkaal’ and the nation is moving is ahead in the world with a feeling of pride in its ancient heritage.

Trending Now

Addressing the ‘Mirabai Janmotsav’ event in Mathura to mark the 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee, the Prime Minister said: “Today for the first time in the ‘Amritkaal’ of India’s independence, the country has come out of the mentality of slavery.”

You may like to read

“We have taken the pledge of ‘Panch Pran’ from the Red Fort. We are moving ahead with the feeling of pride for our heritage,” he said.

Before attending the event, the prime minister paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

‘They could not give up slave mentality’

During his address, he said unfortunately, this place of pilgrimage, the Braj region, did not get the importance, it should have got after independence.

“The Braj region is not only the land of devotion and love, it has also been the centre of our literature, music, culture and civilization. It kept the country together even in difficult times. But unfortunately, this place of pilgrimage did not get the importance, it should have got after independence,” the prime minister said.

“Those who wanted to disconnect India from its past, those who were alienated from India’s culture and its spiritual identity, even after independence, they could not give up the mentality of slavery. They also deprived the Braj region of development,” he said without naming anyone.

‘India worships women power’

Mentioning Mirabai, he said, “Our country has always been the one that worships women power”.

Women have always taken up responsibilities and have also continuously guided society, the prime minister said and added that “Mirabai ji is a shining example of this”. The life of Mirabai, an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Krishna, is an inspiration for all, he said.

“It is a privilege for me to participate in the celebration of the 525th birth anniversary of Saint Mirabai at the holy land of Mathura,” Modi said.

Krishna’s Gujarat connection

Mentioning Gujarat’s connection with Lord Krishna, the prime minister said, “From Lord Krishna to Meerabai, Braj has a special relationship with Gujarat. Kanha of Mathura became the Dwarkadhish only after going to Gujarat.”

“Mirabai ji, who came from Rajasthan and spread love in Mathura-Vrindavan, also spent the last part of her life in Dwarka,” he said.

This is not just the celebration of a birth anniversary of a “saint”, but the celebration of the entire culture of India, Modi said. This occasion is also a celebration of the “idea of non-distinction between Nar and Narayan, Jiva and Shiva, devotee and God,” he said.

Modi said that “a saint like Mirabai showed that a woman’s self-confidence has the power to give direction to the entire world.” Mirabai was one of the greatest social reformers and pioneers, he added.

Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna and she has composed many hymns and verses which are popular even today.

Mirabai commemorative stamp, coin released

Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin in the honour of Mirabai and attended a cultural programme, in which actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who is the local BJP MP, performed a dance.

She said in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is witnessing “nav nirman”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the event.

India’s global honour increased under PM Modi: Yogi

In his address, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the honour of India has increased at the global level.

“Wherever you go in the world, the welcome you receive naturally fills 142 crore Indians with pride. In your leadership, borders have become secure, and in the past nine and a half years, you have a way to address all the problems. In your regime, not only new schemes were launched but also effectively implemented,” he said.

He also mentioned that on January 22, the consecration ceremony will take place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.