New Delhi: Currently held by Ratnakar Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party, the Mirzapur Vidhan Sabha seat is one such constituency where the contest will be keenly observed by poll pundits. Falling under the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency, the Vidhan Sabha seat of Purvanchal region has 3,35,079 registered voters, data from the Election Commission of India showed. Of the total 3.35 lakh voters, 1,88,628 are male and 1,46,397 are female registered voters besides 54 voters in the others category.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For UP's Awadh: BJP Expected To Win Whopping 10 Seats Out Of 12 In Prayagraj

In the 2017 Assembly Elections, Mishra had won the high-profile seat by securing 48.8 percent of the votes and defeated Kailash Chaurasiya of the Samajwadi Party with a margin of 57412 seats. For Assembly Elections 2022, parties are yet to announce candidates from Mirzapur. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll for Awadh (UP): BJP Likely To Get 76-82 Seats, SP To Regain Ground With 34-38 Seats

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Ratnakar Mishr BJP Winner 109,196 48.48% 57,412 Kailash Chaurasiya SP Runner Up 51,784 22.99% Mo. Parvez Khan BSP 3rd 49,955 22.18%

In the 2012 Assembly elections, SP’s Chaurasiya had bagged the seat by 22,299 votes. He had defeated Rang Nath Mishra of Bahujan Samaj Party who got 46,800 votes. The voter turnout then was 56.48 %. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Apna Dal (soneylal) candidate Anupriya Singh Patel had registered a thumping victory from Mirzapur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 232008 votes by defeating Ramcharitra Nishad from the Samajwadi Party. Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav Alleges His Helicopter Stopped From Taking Off to Muzaffarnagar, Cries Conspiracy

Mirzapur’s Messiah Phoolan Devi Become A Major Poll Issue in UP Elections

Phoolan Devi—Bandit queen turned politician is emerging as one of the major poll issues in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. With an eye on Nishad votes, SP president Akhilesh Yadav last year also met Phoolan’s mother, Moola Devi and sought her blessings. Akhilesh was on the first leg of his ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ when he took time off to meet Moola Devi who wished him success in the coming elections.

Apart from assuring all help to the family, the SP supremo also promised that he would recommend a CBI inquiry into the Phoolan’s murder if his government is vote to power in UP. In 1996, Phoolan Devi became an MP from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh and was re-elected in 1999. In 2001, she was shot dead outside her Delhi residence. The former MP was popular among the Most Backward Castes (MBCs) in Mirzapur and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Opinion Poll of Purvanchal

The Purvanchal region has 102 seats and is divided among 17 districts including Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Chandauli, Varanasi etc. According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 53-59 seats while Samajwadi Party is likely to bag 39-45 seats of the total 102 in Purvanchal. The BSP and Congress will win 02-05 and 01-02 seats respectively.

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14. However, this year, SP is likely to improve its vote share, showed Zee Opinion poll. While BJP is predicted to get a 39% vote share, SP is projected to get 36% vote. BSP, Congress and others are expected to settle at 11%, 8% and 6% respectively.

Date of Polling in Mirzapur: Monday, 07 March 2022

Monday, 07 March 2022 Result Date: Thursday, 10 March 2022

