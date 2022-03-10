Mirzapur Election Result LIVE: The much-awaited results of high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on Thursday. The counting of the votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots across the state. India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Mirzapur Assembly constituency which saw a tough contest between Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Kailash Chaurasia, Congress’ Bhagwan Dutt Pathak Alias Rajan Pathak, BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra, BSP’s Rajesh Kumar Pandey. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Mirzapur.Also Read - Fatehpur Sikri Election Result LIVE Updates: BJP's Babulal Takes Lead, RLD-BSP in Tough Battle

BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra continues to lead over his nearest rival and SP candidate Kailash Chaurasia.

BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra Leading

First trends to emerge soon. Postal ballots being counted first.

Counting of votes begins