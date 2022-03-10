Mirzapur Election Result: Ratnakar Mishra of BJP has retained Mirzapur Assembly constituency. The counting of the votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots across the state. Mirzapur Assembly constituency saw a tough contest between Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Kailash Chaurasia, Congress’ Bhagwan Dutt Pathak Alias Rajan Pathak, BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra, BSP’s Rajesh Kumar Pandey.Also Read - Gorakhpur (Urban) Election Result 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Wins
UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202.
Mirzapur Assembly Election Result: Highlights
- Ratnakar Mishra wins.
- BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra continues to lead over his nearest rival and SP candidate Kailash Chaurasia.
- BJP’s Ratnakar Mishra Leading
- First trends to emerge soon. Postal ballots being counted first.
- Counting of votes begins