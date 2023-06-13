Home

Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur Man Killed By Cab Driver For ‘Praising’ PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath During Discussion

The accused has been identified as Amjad while the victim is Rajesh Dubey, 59. The deceased had gone to attend his brother Rakesh Dubey's son's wedding in Mirzapur in a car driven by the accused when the incident took place.

Mirzapur: In a shocking incident, a driver allegedly crushed a man to death because the latter objected to him criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident happened today (Monday, June 12) in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. The police are on the lookout for the accused Amzad who fled after committing the crime.

The incident occurred in the Vindhyachal police station area of Mirzapur

Mirzapur SP Santosh Mishra said that there were some arguments over politics among the occupants of the car which apparently irked the driver who started criticising the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

The victim allegedly objected to the criticism of the leaders and he got into a heated argument with the driver. After some time, other passengers got down at their respective destinations and Rajesh Dubey was the only passenger left in the car.

After some time, Rajesh also got down from the car.It is alleged that after getting down on the road, when Rajesh Dubey was going towards his house on foot, Amzad rammed his speeding Bolero car into him from behind. Rajesh was knocked to the ground by the impact. However, Amzad continued to drag Rajesh for another 200 metres or so before crushing him beneath his car and running away. Dubey died on the spot.

When they learnt of the incident, the local people they staged a demonstration of the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway.

Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them with the assurance of action against the accused.

