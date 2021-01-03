Kanpur: A journalist was found dead on the backseat of a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a senior police official said on Saturday. The car was parked near a canal in Barra police station area of Kanpur. Also Read - Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed For Four Years For Coronavirus Reporting

Speaking to the media, the police official said that “strangulation is suspected”. The family of the deceased, identified as Ashu Yadav, reported that he was missing on Friday (January 1). Also Read - Assam Journalist Found Dead in His Office in Tinsukia, Body Sent For Post-mortem

“At Barra police station, we received information that an unidentified car is lying here. Officials from Barra Police station came here. A dead body was found on the backseat of a car,” Deepak Kapoor, Kanpur South SSP said. Also Read - Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at home in northern Mexico

“On further probe, the body was identified of Ashu Yadav. Barra Police station officials informed Rail Bazar Police station where the missing complaint of journalist Ashu Yadav was registered on January 1. Our forensic team visited here and as of now, strangulation is suspected,” he said.

“Three police teams have been deployed to investigate the case, CCTV footage is being extracted. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” he added.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI)