Missing Noida College Student Murdered By Friends During Party Brawl, Body Found In 6-Feet Deep Pit

After the murder, the four accused sent a kidnapping message to Yash's family using the victim's mobile phone and sought a ransom of Rs 6 crore with the aim of misleading the police.

A Noida student who was missing for the last few days was allegedly murdered by his four friends and they buried his body in a field in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, according to police. The victim, identified as Yash Mittal, was a first-year BBA student at a prominent university in Greater Noida and was a resident of Amroha. On February 27, his father, Pradeep Mittal, filed a missing person’s case with the Greater Noida Police after Yash was not found on the university campus after suddenly vanishing the preceding day.

According to a NDTV report, his father Deepak Mittal informed the police after he started getting ransom messages, demanding Rs. 6 crore in return for his son’s release. According to police visuals showed Yash leaving the University on Monday and he was over the phone. Police, retrieving Yash’s call details found he was on call with one of his friends Rachit. Yash usually hangs out with Rachit, Shivam, Sushant and Shubham, police said.

According to police, Yash was invited to a party in Amroha on Monday. During the party, a brawl broke out and Yash got killed, police said. The accused buried the body in a field and it was recovered after Rachit identified the site, police told NDTV.

During questioning, Rachit told the police that Yash was called to a party in Amroha on February 26. On the same day, the victim along with Rachit and three other men went to a forest in the Tigriya region of Amroha wherein Yash had a dispute with others. Afterwards, the four men strangled Yash and buried his body in a pit around six feet deep.

Rachit further confirmed that after the murder, the four accused sent a kidnapping message to Yash’s family using the victim’s mobile phone and sought a ransom of Rs 6 crore with the aim of misleading the police.

Dadri Police Station and SWAT team recovered Yash Mittal’s body from the pit in the presence of his family members. Post-mortem proceedings are being conducted by the Gajraula Police.

