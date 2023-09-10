Home

Missing South Delhi Woman Found Dead in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park

During the investigation, it was learned that the woman was last seen around 3 p.m. at her office at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

(Representative Image)

Noida: A body of 45-year-old woman, who went missing from South Delhi, was found in neighbouring Noida. The deceased, identified as Pinki, used to work as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway station and was missing since Friday. A missing complaint was filed at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday morning following which a search operation was initiated. “The complainant, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Madangir, came to the police station and reported that his mother had been missing since Friday morning,” said the official.

The complainant mentioned that his mother left home without informing anyone, and despite several efforts, he couldn’t locate her. “On Saturday, information was received from SHO of Knowledge Park police station, Greater Noida, regarding the discovery of Pinki’s body in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” said the official.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased’s last known location was at Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park, which falls under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station and it appears that the main incident had occurred there.

