Badaun: A 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, has been found dead in a haystack with injury marks on the neck. The body, which was found outside her house in the Ujhani area in Badaun district on Monday, has been sent for post mortem.

Ujhani Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar told reporters "The girl's body was found under mysterious circumstances. Her family is yet to file a complaint. They have remained silent so far. We have sent the body for autopsy and are waiting for the report."

He further said, "The family's role looks suspicious as they are not sharing much information. We are questioning the neighbours and will ensure that the truth comes out soon." Sources said that the girl was involved with a local boy and may have been killed to save the family's honour. The young girl was the third among five sisters and a brother.